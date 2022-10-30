Essential road improvement work on Walton Street

Essential road improvements will take place on Walton Street, west Hull, next month.

The work will improve the section of road between Goathland Close and Lowther Street, for the benefit of all road users and pedestrians.

The upgrades will include:

Resurfacing the carriageway

Repairing ironwork and gullies.

Replacing kerbing / channels.

Repairing utility trenches and concrete.

Replacing road markings

To minimise disruption, the work has been scheduled during a window where no sporting fixtures are being played at the MKM Stadium. Works begin on 14 November and are expected to last for about five weeks.

Fully signed diversion routes will be in place, with traffic diverted via Spring Bank West / Albert Avenue / Anlaby Road and vice versa.

Access to Walton Street Market, West Park, and all businesses will be via Spring Bank West.

Access for most residents will also be via Spring Bank West, except for residents of Goathland Close, who will have access via Anlaby Road.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, Portfolio Holder for Transportation, Roads and Highways, said: “It is vitally important that the council repairs and renews more footpaths and improves the quality of road surfaces across the city for the benefit and safety of all users.

“After discussions with Hull City and Hull FC, we have scheduled this work at a time when it will cause the least amount of disruption.

“We thank residents and motorists for their patience and look forward to getting the work completed as quickly as possible.”

Wright Civil Engineering Ltd will be carrying out the work on behalf of Hull City Council.

The work is being funded through the Capital Programme Highway Maintenance Scheme.