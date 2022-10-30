First stage of Women’s Tour brings more than a million reasons to celebrate » Babergh Mid Suffolk

The Women’s Tour 2022 has revealed the fantastic impact of the first stage of the UK’s biggest women’s cycling event, with more than £1m of net economic benefit poured into the regional economy.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils sponsored the first stage, a challenging 142.1km between Colchester and Bury St Edmunds, which saw almost 100 riders more than 45,000 spectators take to the streets in June.

Snaking through the roads of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Dedham Vale before heading through Hadleigh, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Lavenham, the event was hailed a huge success for the local economy and cycling alike. Four out of five people attending called the stage ‘very enjoyable, and 61% said they were inspired to cycle more often as a result.

Cllr Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for Communities, Health and Wellbeing, said:

To see so many people come away from The Women’s Tour empowered to take up more cycling is fantastic. As a council we have developed our Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, which puts in place the important next steps to allow everyone to travel safely and sustainably.”

Image credit: SWpix