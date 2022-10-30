Free high-tech Halloween adventure for Hartlepool families

A new augmented reality Halloween story trail is to be launched in Hartlepool, offering families across the town a whole host of free fun.

Hartlepool Borough Council ‘s Family Time project which encourages families to be more active together, has teamed up with High Street Safari, a specialist outdoor geo-games company, to create the digital trail around Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and the wider Hartlepool town centre.

Totally Spooking Out! launches on Monday October 31st and comprises ten vinyl window characters with QR codes hosted by local businesses as well as cultural and public venues.

All you need to take part is a smartphone. This enables you to scan the QR codes and hunt down a series of Halloween masks along the route, try them on digitally and take selfies. At each stop players can then see the full characters from the masks burst into life in augmented reality.

Paula Carroll, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Participation Manager, said: “The idea behind the trail is to encourage families to come into Hartlepool town centre with a free, exciting offer that gets kids out of the house.”

Paula Carroll outside Community Hub Central, one of the trail venues

The trail takes about forty-five minutes to complete but can be completed in more than one visit. It’s completely free for families and groups to take part in and they receive a free, digital fun pack at the end.

The trail works without the need for families to download or sign up to anything, and works on any smart device.

To find out more or to start the trail go to www.highstreetsafari.com/spookingout