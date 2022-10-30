Kids swim free this October half term

After a ‘splashing’ summer holiday success, free swimming for kids is back for the October half term.

From Monday 24 to Sunday 30 October, children aged 16 and under will be able to swim for free at all seven Lifestyles pool, which are:

Alsop

Aquatics at Wavertree

Austin Rawlinson

Ellergreen

Everton Park

Garston

Park Road

The half-term offer follows the huge success of the summer holiday scheme which saw a 317 per cent increase in youngsters getting active in Lifestyles pools, with 34,671 free swims taking place across the city, compared to 8,312 in 2021.

The initiative ensures price is no barrier to children keeping active, healthy and having fun during the school holidays.

Youngsters can make the most of the offer as much, or as little as they want, and all they need to do is register to become a junior casual Lifestyles member – anyone interested can sign-up online to save time at the centre. This is a popular promotion, so queues in some locations are likely during busy times.

Those under the age of eight must be accompanied in the water by an adult (one adult per two children).

Full details of swimming timetables can be found at www.liverpool.gov.uk/lifestyles

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for Leisure, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “We knew this would be a popular scheme, but were blown away with how well it was received. The summer stats really speak for themselves and it made sense to bring it back for the October half term.

“We really hope to see another increase in the numbers of young people making the most of the free swimming initiative and we look forward to welcoming new members to our Lifestyles family.”