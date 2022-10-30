Labour Ward would love your baby photographs

Did you have a baby at Milton Keynes University Hospital in 2019, 2020 or 2021?

If so, we would love you to send in a photograph of your little bundle of joy.

The pictures will join the montages of babies born in previous years which are displayed along the corridors of the Labour Ward to help inspire parents-to-be. You can send in photographs of babies born at the hospital as well as home births.

Labour Ward Manager, Sophie Betts, says: “It really is lovely to be able to relaunch our calls out to the families of Milton Keynes to send in the photos of their precious babies born in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

For our expectant families arriving to Labour Ward, it gives them a boost to see pictures of other babies that have entered the world, and for our midwives it’s a joy to walk past and enjoy looking at the beautiful faces of babies they’ve helped to deliver.”

The photographs will only be seen by parents-to-be and the Labour Ward staff.

If you would like to send yours in, remember to include your baby’s first name and date of birth on the back. Prints can be in colour or black and white.

Please send them to Communications, Milton Keynes University Hospital, Standing Way, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, MK6 5LD.