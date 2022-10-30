Manchester expert recognised for pioneering domestic abuse research

“Perhaps the most important thing our research established is that it is pointless simply telling young men that domestic abuse is ‘wrong’ – most already know that. Rather, public education campaigns must engage with young men on their own terms around issues of trust, vulnerability and control over the long term if they are to secure sustained reductions in the rates of men’s violence against women and girls.,” added Professor Gadd.

“David’s work has been ground-breaking,” said Suzanne Jacob, CEO of SafeLives, a UK-wide domestic abuse charity. “It gives a sense of how we can bring boys and men into the work to end the abuse of girls and women, and help overcome some of the challenges we all face in achieving truly transformational change.”

“Government as well as other agencies and organisations all strive to provide young people who use violence with opportunities for change – Professor David Gadd’s work illuminates how to make this a reality and reduce domestic abuse in society,” said Nicole Jacobs, Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales.

The winners of the prize will be announced at an awards ceremony on 2nd November 2022.

For more information on Professor Gadd’s work and the ‘From Boys to Men’ project, visit https://www.research.manchester.ac.uk/portal/david.gadd.html

For more information about the ESRC Celebrating Impact Prize and how to livestream the awards ceremony, visit https://www.ukri.org/what-we-offer/esrc-celebrating-impact-prize/.