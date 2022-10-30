Public facilities vandalised in Holt

Date published: 27th October 2022

This week accessible toilet facilities on Albert Street in Holt have been subject to vandalism for the second time, with damage to the toilet and electrical fittings.

The same toilets were vandalised in mid-June.

The vandalism has been reported to the police, who are investigating the incident.

After multiple reports of vandalism to public facilities this year, we would like to remind residents and visitors to use these facilities responsibly and to report any incidents or inappropriate use to the police.

The vandalism of public facilities like toilets results in their closure or disruption while the Council repairs them, which comes at a considerable cost and inconvenience to the public.

Closure of public facilities such as accessible toilets deprives residents and visitors of essential accessible services while they are in North Norfolk towns.

Cllr. Tim Adams, Leader of North Norfolk District Council, said:

“This further vandalism in Holt is very disappointing. It adds to over £8,000 the Council has had to spend this financial year to meet the costs of repairs to public toilets in North Norfolk because of deliberate damage.

“We hope to be able to provide an improved facility at this location in future, but the continued costs of repairs due to vandalism is a problem”.

“We urge the public to keep a look out for anyone misusing public facilities and report any incidents or vandalism to the police”.