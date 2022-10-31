As the capital of Wales, you would expect Cardiff to be a vibrant city. However, it is often overlooked as an ideal option for a weekend getaway – a mistake we feel needs to be rectified! Here are just a sample of the many eclectic activities you can enjoy during a weekend in Cardiff.

Signor Valentino

If the weather is fine, head to Signor Valentino for memorable al fresco dining. Overlooking mermaid bay, the exquisite Italian restaurant serves authentic dishes, freshly prepared in their open-style kitchen. Whether you’re going all in with a three-course feast or just nibbling on antipasti to complement your vino, the views from the first-floor balcony will transport you to the Italian Riviera. Well, nearly!

Daffodil pub gastro pub

A real local favourite, Daffodil is the kind of pub you never want to leave. With a modern yet cosy interior, comfy seats and real fireplaces, it’s the perfect place to put your feet up and enjoy a pint – or any other tipple. Their tantalising menu uses ingredients proudly sourced from local suppliers. From brunch, sandwiches and grazing snacks to afternoon teas, there’s a delicious meal for any appetite – any time of day.

Cardiff Castle

Sitting pride of place in the heart of the city, Cardiff Castle is a must see when visiting the Welsh capital. Originally built by the Romans, this 2000-year-old fort has been utilised throughout the centuries, from the Normans to the many medieval nobles who called it home. Steeped in history and brimming with exciting seasonal attractions, Cardiff Castle has something for everyone. There are guided tours through the exquisite interiors, for those who really want to get to grips with the castle’s fascinating history. Or if you prefer something a little more modern, you can soak up the spooky ambience at Halloween with their popular underground cinema nights. The Castle is even home to an ice rink at Christmas, to help you can embrace the festive spirit.

Millennium Centre

Home for the performing arts, the Millennium Centre in Cardiff houses the national orchestra and opera, dance theatre and literature companies. Hosting west end shows and stand-up comedy, there really is something for every taste. If you fancy dropping by, there are free daily foyer performances and guided tours – as well as bars and restaurants, to wet your whistle after a show. It’s worth a visit even from the outside; the extraordinary exterior featured in Torchwood and Dr Who!

Welsh Games

Voted as number one for Cardiff activities, Welsh Games is a day out like no other! Gather your mates for a day of whacky, Welsh-themed games that will have everyone in stitches. Whether you’re tackling your bestie one-on-one in Duffin Daffyd or racing your mates wearing giant dragon costumes in Drunk Dragons, the nine hilarious activities promise a memorable day for all. Don’t forget to ask your activity host to take pictures and videos of the games for posterity (or bragging rights!). If you fancy heading a little further afield, try West Country Games for an equally active and entertaining day in Bristol. From Welly Wanging to Vicky Pollard Handbags, the wonderfully West-Country-themed games offers the best Bristol activities for groups of all sizes.

Spa day and stay at St David’s Hotel

What with everything that’s going on in the world right now, who doesn’t need a little TLC? Luckily, St David’s Hotel in Cardiff has the perfect remedy. The centrally located 5-star hotel is a little slice of heaven in our fast-paced world, with fine-dining and dream-inducing beds for the perfect night’s sleep. Voco, the hotel’s luxurious spa offers a huge range of treatments and relaxation facilities, from bubble water beds to saunas and steam rooms. Make a day of it and book a treatment (with Ishga organic seaweed skincare products), then take a relaxing swim before a refuelling with a spot of lunch in the Spa’s restaurant. You’ll leave feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to enjoy all the delights that Cardiff has to offer.