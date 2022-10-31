APM Monaco Dazzles With Intimate Dinners at New York and Paris Fashion Week

While the modern fashion industry is known for working round-the-clock to produce enough clothes and accessories to satisfy consumer needs, there is perhaps no date quite as impactful on the annual sartorial calendar as fashion month. Taking place across New York, London, Milan, and Paris, this famed circuit of runway shows puts the best and brightest of contemporary fashion on display for the world to admire – plus, the chance for some of the buzziest brands of the moment to make the most of the art-filled atmosphere.

For renowned fashion jewelry brand APM Monaco, this year’s Spring-Summer iteration of fashion month brought the opportunity to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary in style with a number of exclusive dinner events.

Kicking off the circuit in New York, APM Monaco rang in four decades of prosperity by introducing its bestselling Yummy and DNA collections to 50 of fashion’s most impactful faces in Manhattan on September 13. Featuring an intimate guest list filled with VIPS and tastemaking stylists, APM Monaco’s glamorous event served a dual purpose of educating its audience on the history and values of the historic Monaco-based brand while maintaining the same exuberant fun New York fashion week itself has become so renowned for.

Key attendees included stylist to the stars – as well stylist to regular APM Monaco rocker Maluma – Ugo Mozie, NBA superstar Dwight Howard, Jamaican dancehall legend Spice, Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson and model and must to Beyoncé Shaun Ross, just to name a few.

Building off of this momentum, APM Monaco hosted yet another iconic dinner to cap off fashion month on September 26 – this time, in the heart of Paris, France. Hosting just 35 people in the fashion capital’s swanky Hotel De Crillon, APM Monaco’s 40th-anniversary celebration continued across the Atlantic with even more of the fashion industry’s most sought-after participants – including press coverage by major sartorial publications like Vogue, Elle, Numero, and L’Officiel.

APM Monaco ambassadors Thylane Blondeau and Baptiste Giabiconi kicked off the Parisian event’s shortlist of invitees, joined by French model and former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere. TikToker Bob Dylem and influencer Sundyjules were likewise featured at the private table in Hotel De Crillon alongside models Rose Bertram and Jessica Aidi, where the intimate group celebrated the end of yet another successful fashion month and APM’s legendary 40 year anniversary.

Though fashion month may be over and done with for the rest of the calendar year, expect APM Monaco’s international reputation as one of the world’s most in-demand jewelry brands to persist beyond the Spring-Summer 2022 runways and far into the years to come.