Easton College | Graduation



24th October 2022

The Higher Education achievements of more than 200 students from Easton College and City College Norwich were celebrated in Norwich Cathedral on Saturday.

Our students graduated in a wide range of disciplines, from Accounting to Zoology.

These included degrees, diplomas, and certificates that are awarded by the colleges’ Higher Education partner, UEA, Higher National Certificates and Diplomas (HNCs and HNDs), teaching qualifications, and other higher-level professional qualifications.

The colleges’ graduation continues to be a celebration of local educational achievement, with the vast majority of the colleges’ Higher Education students residing in Norfolk.

Many have been supported in their studies by local employers who have recognise the value of developing higher level skills within their workforce.

The range of Higher Education courses offered by City College Norwich and Easton College, including Higher Apprenticeships and Degree Apprenticeships, is regularly updated in response to changing employer requirements.

This year was no different, and Saturdays‘ graduation ceremonies saw the first groups of students to graduate in two recent additions to the colleges’ offer: the BSc (Hons) Zoology, and Higher Apprenticeship in Healthcare Science Associate.

Jerry White, Principal, City College Norwich, commented: