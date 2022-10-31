In the news: 21-27 October 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

Is it coincidence someone calls when you think about them or precognition at work? BBC Radio Northampton’s roving reporter Tom Percival visited Waterside campus to take part in an experiment with the UON Parapsychology Team. To find out what the results were and who you can take part, listen again here (46mins; 1hr26; 2hr23 and 2hr54)

Our GEM Network held their annual Black in the Ivory Conference and the following awards ceremony celebrated Phenomenal Women of Colour, as reported by Further Education News, Northants Telegraph and Chronicle & Echo.

We’re part of an ambitious project with University of Bedfordshire to keep alive the heritage of Corby and Luton, as reported by the Northants Telegraph.

With Liz Truss resigning as Prime Minister less than two months into the role, Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside was busy updating local media. Her most recent appearances this week are:

Kate also appeared on ITV Anglia News last week, summing up a busy few days at Number 10 (watch again link has expired).

BBC Northampton’s Akylah Rodriguez continues her weekly look at the interests and hobbies of people across the county speaking with final year Games Art student Olivia, final year Games Art student, about esports and being a professional gamer. Listen again here (starts at 3hrs 16mins).

The University is part of the Northamptonshire Emerging Talent Centre, part of a national scheme tasked with supporting and developing young, female footballing talent across the county, as mentioned during an interview given by Northamptonshire Town Football Club Community Foundation. Listen again here (starts 19mins in).

Bill Ribbans, UON Professor of Sports Medicine, gave his top tips to The Times about things to do each day to stay fit and healthy (article behind paywall).

Research by PhD student Helen Tedds into reptile rehoming is reported by Pet Business World.