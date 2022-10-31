Lord Mayor sends his commiserations to Glasgow

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Roy Gladden, has reached out to his Scottish civic counterpart to express his commiserations around the Eurovision decision.

Earlier this month, Liverpool pipped Glasgow to the post to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

Writing to Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, Liverpool’s Lord Mayor thanked the Scottish city for being “a great competitor” and guaranteed a warm scouse welcome to any Glasgow residents who planned on heading to Liverpool next May.

He also reiterated that Ukraine was at the heart of Eurovision, and Liverpool hoped to do the country and its people proud.

Here is the letter in full:

Dear Lord Provost,

Our two great cities have recently been united in their desire to host Eurovision 2023.

We were the two that were left standing and no better company could Liverpool have found itself in.

Thank you for being such a great competitor – our cities have much in common – our maritime past, our cultural scene and our welcoming residents.

As with all competitions, there can only be one that is chosen and we understand the disappointment that you must have felt on Friday night.

We of course hope to see as many Glasgow residents as possible head to Liverpool next May and join in the celebrations – as always, they will be given a very warm, scouse welcome.

Eurovision 2023 is a party for us all and at its heart of this will of course be Ukraine – it will be an honour to help them tell their story and celebrate their country and their incredible people.

With very best wishes,

Roy Gladden

Lord Mayor of Liverpool