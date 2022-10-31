Newly-acquired artwork inspires local photographers

Hartlepool Borough Council has successfully secured funding to purchase a significant painting by an award-winning North East artist.

‘North Sea Man’ was the lead image in Simon Bartram’s first ever solo exhibition, ‘Under The Vapour Trails’, which was on display at Hartlepool Art Gallery earlier this year from January until April.

The purchase of the painting was made possible through a significant funding contribution from the Nerys Johnson Contemporary Art Fund.

Simon Bartram said: “I am so very pleased to have my painting North Sea Man added to the Hartlepool collection. It was such an honour to have shown my exhibition ‘Under the Vapour Trails’ in such a wonderful space as Hartlepool Art Gallery and now it is very exciting that one of the pictures has found a permanent home there.

“I would like to thank everyone at the gallery and, also, the Nerys Johnson Contemporary Art Fund for such a generous contribution. I hope that North Sea Man will be seen by many people in the years to come. I know he will be happy there in Hartlepool, right next to the North Sea itself.”

Artist Simon Bartram with his painting North Sea Man

The exhibition by the Jarrow-born artist presented a portrait of contemporary Northern masculinity and captured the ‘sturdy’ characters who populated the pubs and football terraces where Simon was brought up in the North East. Simon grew up among men who were traditionally employed in the heavy industries of the area, predominantly coal mining and shipbuilding.

‘Under The Vapour Trails’ resonated with local people who reported seeing themselves, or someone they knew, in the men portrayed in the paintings.

The exhibition was visited by local photography group RAW35, who were inspired by the themes and set out to capture the importance of the local football team to the community. Some of the resulting images are now on display alongside North Sea Man in Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Members of RAW35 with their photography inspired by Simon Bartram’s exhibition

Angela Thomas, Hartlepool Art Gallery Curator, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that we’re able to add this wonderful portrait by Simon Bartram to the Hartlepool collection.

“That it is on display with the work produced by some of the photographers from RAW35 makes absolutely clear the relevance that this piece has. Visitors can immediately see how Simon’s painting has influenced the photography project and perhaps make us all stop and think about the characters that make up our own local communities.”

The Under the Vapour Trails exhibition and photography project were funded by Arts Council England and supported by Tees Valley Museums Group.

Hartlepool Art Gallery is in Church Square and is open 10am – 5pm Tuesdays to Saturdays and entry is free. For more information call (01429) 869706 or visit www.hartlepoolartgallery.co.uk

To find out more about Simon Bartram’s work visit www.simonbartram.com