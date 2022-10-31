Time to celebrate a spectacular and explosive time of year in Exeter

It’s that time of year again when people wrap up warm, gather friends and loved ones and admire the spectacular bursts of light across the sky.

There’s plenty of show-stopping bonfire night events and fireworks displays in and around Exeter. And it promises to be explosive fun.

Our friends at Visit Exeter have compiled a list of the biggest and best organised events taking place around the city.

Among the highlights are:

Westpoint, 5 November – Exeter Round Table’s firework display returns, this year celebrating the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Enjoy fantastic fireworks by Sonic, the British Champions, set to your favourite classics, all hosted by Radio Exe. There’s funfair rides plus plenty of food and drink stalls. Tickets cost £12 for an adult and £6 for a child and are available online.

There’s a host of spooky goings-on in bars and restaurants in Exeter – as well as streets across the city – for Halloween.

The Totally Spooking Out Halloween trail is an innovative experience that lets families choose what happens in the story as they follow the trail – all that’s needed is a smartphone.

Players will hunt down Halloween masks along the route, including witches, mummies and ghouls, then try them on digitally and take selfies. At each stop players can then see spooky characters burst to life in augmented reality.

Full details are available at Visit Exeter.

When it comes to trick or treat, it’s worth remembering though that not everyone celebrates Halloween or wants people coming to their door. Some people, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, may get worried or frightened if strangers are continually calling at their door during the evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police advice: “Please respect those who don’t want to take part in trick or treating. Stick to areas and people you know. People who welcome trick or treaters often put a pumpkin outside their house or in their window as a sign.”

The RSAPCA has issued advice for pet owners ahead of firework season.

Their top tips to settle dogs that may be disturbed by the noise when fireworks start are: