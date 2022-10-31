Monday, October 31, 2022
Weekly roadworks update – October 28

Friday, 28 October 2022
Categories: News, Transport & Streets
Tags: Hull weekly roadworks update, Roadworks

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Air Street27 October 202207 November 2022Gas escape. Junction of Wincolmlee. Multi-way Signals in operation. Road remains open to traffic. Delays likely.NGN
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&I
Bishop Lane21 November 202223 November 2022Telecoms maintenance. Road ClosureKCOM
Carr Lane17 November 202217 November 2022Christmas lights switch-on. Closure of bus gate between 4pm-9pm.HCC – Events
Ferensway27 October 202227 October 2022Remembrance Sunday. Local diversion in place. Road closed between Anlaby Road and Spencer Street between 7am-1pm.HCC – Events
Leads Road24 October 202214 November 2022Carriageway reconstruction. Multi-way signals at junctions with Joscelyn Avenue and Lindengate Way. Foredyke Avenue closed at the junction with Leads Road.HCC – MP&I
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Southcoates Lane23 November 202212 December 2022Carriageway resurfacing at junction of Southcoates Lane and Preston Road. Road closure with local diversion in place.HCC – MP&I
Walton Street21 November 202223 December 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Full road closure between Lowther Street and Anlaby Road. Local diversion in place.HCC – MP&I
Worship Street11 July 202205 July 2023Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem


