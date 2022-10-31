Weekly roadworks update – October 28
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01 May 2020
|01 May 2025
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26 October 2021
|30 April 2024
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Air Street
|27 October 2022
|07 November 2022
|Gas escape. Junction of Wincolmlee. Multi-way Signals in operation. Road remains open to traffic. Delays likely.
|NGN
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04 October 2021
|01 April 2023
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Bishop Lane
|21 November 2022
|23 November 2022
|Telecoms maintenance. Road Closure
|KCOM
|Carr Lane
|17 November 2022
|17 November 2022
|Christmas lights switch-on. Closure of bus gate between 4pm-9pm.
|HCC – Events
|Ferensway
|27 October 2022
|27 October 2022
|Remembrance Sunday. Local diversion in place. Road closed between Anlaby Road and Spencer Street between 7am-1pm.
|HCC – Events
|Leads Road
|24 October 2022
|14 November 2022
|Carriageway reconstruction. Multi-way signals at junctions with Joscelyn Avenue and Lindengate Way. Foredyke Avenue closed at the junction with Leads Road.
|HCC – MP&I
|Priory Way
|01 April 2022
|31 March 2023
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|Southcoates Lane
|23 November 2022
|12 December 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing at junction of Southcoates Lane and Preston Road. Road closure with local diversion in place.
|HCC – MP&I
|Walton Street
|21 November 2022
|23 December 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing. Full road closure between Lowther Street and Anlaby Road. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – MP&I
|Worship Street
|11 July 2022
|05 July 2023
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem