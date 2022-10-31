Where is Hannah Elizabeth and What is She Up to Nowadays?

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island Superstar

Hannah Elizabeth is a model, glamour girl, mom, and the season 1 Love Island star, the hit TV show most of you probably know her from.

As quite a bit of time has passed since the first season of Love Island and Hannah’s appearance in it, you’re probably wondering what this babe has been up to these days.

So, without further ado, let’s jump straight into the action!

Updates on Hannah Elizabeth’s Life

What Is Hannah Elizabeth Up To Nowadays?

A lot has changed for Hannah Elizabeth since her first appearance on TV screens all across the UK. No, she’s not with John anymore, they split up a long time ago, but she’s got a new boyfriend and she’s become a mom!

Hannah is a proud mom of Reggie, who’s soon turning three, and she plans to take him on his first trip to Disneyland. She says that although mischievous, he’s still her best friend and that he’s got the best personality in the world.

Most importantly, Hannah Elizabeth has found a keeper!

She’s fallen in love with her best friend of 10 years, Frank Major, and it seems that it’s been working perfectly for the couple. According to Hannah, she’s never been more in love and she knows that she’s been destined to end up with him.

Does Hannah Still Get Recognized by Love Island Fans?

Believe it or not, even after 7 years, and even to her own surprise, Hannah is still recognized by Love Island fans.

She’s recently visited Italy with her new boyfriend and a bunch of Americans ran up to her on a night out to say hi. This says a lot about her as a glamour girl and the popularity of Love Island.

At the end of the day, it’s no wonder Hannah Elizabeth is getting recognized, because who could resist such a lovely girl?

What Does Hannah Elizabeth Think About the Latest Love Island Season?

Past is past, but what are Hannah Elizabeth’s thoughts on the latest Love Island episodes? The babe says she’s obsessed with the show nowadays and thinks it’s better than ever.

Hannah’s favourite couple are, of course, Ekin-su and Davide, and she’s incredibly happy to see them win.

Hannah is also very thankful for her appearance on Love Island as it helped her career grow and allowed her to meet a bunch of loving people.

Hannah’s Advice For Getting Into Love Island

As she’s become hugely successful since her appearance on Love Island, many people come up to Hannah and ask her for advice on getting on the show.

Although admittedly cheesy, she says that the best advice she can give to anyone wanting to star on Love Island is to be yourself. You can’t fake it if you want to make it, and being yourself will make you stand out from others.

What Are Hannah Elizabeth’s Plans for the Future?

Lastly, and most importantly, you might want to know what Hannah’s plans for the future are, which is likely the reason you’re reading this article.

Luckily, this ever-so-popular glamour girl has quite a bit in store for you, but she’s not yet ready to reveal it all. For now, she’s happy to say that she’s got some stunning pics from the collab with Katie Price coming up and that you can expect her on small screens again!

