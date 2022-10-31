Why is Fluffy Favourites so popular? How the pink elephant continues to win over players

Think of a slots developer and your mind is likely to turn to Pragmatic Play, or NetEnt, or even Microgaming or Quickspin. It’s fair to say that Eyecon isn’t likely to come to mind – but you’ll almost certainly have come across their slot games!

Some of the studio’s most popular slots include Sugar Train, Piggy Payout, Gets The Worm and Shaman’s Dream. All of them are designed to offer a fun, and potentially rewarding, reel-spinning experience, with plenty of bonus features, multipliers and free spins.

Here comes Nellie!

But it’s Nellie, the cute and cuddly pink elephant that you’re most likely to recognize. She’s the star of the Fluffy Favourites slot, which tops the list of Eyecon slots that players love the most. Together with her fellow stuffed animal friends she features in a whole series of fun slots, as player enthusiasm for these charming characters never seems to falter.

But what is it about the apparently simple Fluffy Favourites slot that’s captured the hearts of slot fans around the world? Surely it can’t all be down to Nellie and her habit of turning her back on the player and twerking to celebrate the arrival of the bonus feature round?

Eyecon seems to have tapped into something that really resonates with players everywhere. Everyone loves a cuddly toy – it reminds us of childhood and the warm, secure feeling that snuggling up with a teddy bear invokes. It’s cute and nostalgic, but it takes more than that to keep players coming back to a slot over and over again.

Retro slots gameplay with a fun twist

Eyecon may have created the perfect slot game with Fluffy Favourites, even though the original game has a simple, retro feel. But Eyecon games aren’t all about flashy animations and specially recorded soundtracks. Their slots tend to have a basic 5 x 3 layout, and the look and feel of older cabinet-based fruit machines.

And that’s undoubtedly part of their charm. Load up the reels of Fluffy Favourites and you’re not going to need anyone to explain the gameplay for you. There’s a low minimum wager of just £0.01 per spin, making it particularly appealing to penny slots fans. And yet there are some fun features to trigger too, including free spins and the hugely popular Toybox Pick game.

Packed with fun features

But don’t be fooled! Fluffy Favourites may look cute and cuddly, but the game packs some high volatility gameplay. And there are some generous rewards to be had, for some lucky players. Those Toybox Picks can deliver instant multipliers worth up to 100x your bet – and that’s just for the bonus game!

You’ll also discover Nellie the elephant doubling as both the game’s Wild and Scatter symbols. As a Wild substitute she doubles the value of every win she features in. And during the free spins bonus round every win comes with a 3x multiplier, giving some excellent winning possibilities.

Fluffy Favourites has been such a massive hit for Eyecon that it’s encouraged the developer to produce a series of sequels – as well as offering a remastered version of the original game. And you’ll find Fluffy Favourites has made its way just about everywhere! Whether you visit old or new slot sites, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find at least one game featuring Nellie and her friends within the most popular slots section.

Fluffy Too

This is a series that shows no signs of falling out of favour with the fans anytime soon! That soon became clear when the follow-up slot, Fluffy Too was launched. Fans went wild for the new bonus feature, which replaced the Toybox Pick with a Coin Push feature. Those picks still reveal multipliers worth up to 100x your bet, but the change in presentation makes the game seem quite different.

Fluffy Favourites Fairground

Fluffy Too was followed up by Fluffy Favourites Fairground, with the cuddly characters now receiving a major graphics upgrade. And for this outing, the bonus round takes the form of a Hook a Fluffy bonus, with characters once again awarding those sought-after multiplier wins.

Fluffy Favourites Megaways

Next, the developer took out a licence with Big Time Gaming to release Fluffy Favourites Megaways. Now the game mechanics underwent a major transformation, with the addition of an extra reel, variable rows of up to 7 symbols and an extra carousel reel spinning horizontally above the game.

Nellie is still the game’s Scatter, but now she’s replaced as the Wild by the Claw. It only appears on the carousel reel, but when it features in a win, it reaches down to pull up a multiplier from below the reels. Eyecon also included Cascading Reels with an increasing multiplier, as well as incremental multipliers during the free spins bonus that just keep on climbing!

Fluffy in Space

For this outing the cuddly characters have been equipped with moon boots and space helmets, and this time there’s a dedicated Wild symbol. Planet Scatters can trigger up to 6 free spins, while Stacked Nellie symbols can activate an exciting Hold and Spin bonus round in which the little elephant is the symbol to collect, awarding multipliers worth up to 500x.

Slingo Fluffy Favourites

If you can’t decide whether to play bingo or slots, Slingo is the option for you – and now there’s a version involving Nellie and the gang too! Nellie stands alongside the game, and also features on the reels, but since this game is all about the bingo numbers, the other characters have lined up alongside the game to cheer you on from the sidelines!

Fluffy Favourites Mix ’n’ Win

The latest slot in the series is Fluffy Favourites Mix ‘n’ Win, which is due to be released any day now. This game returns the cute characters back to the original fairground where it all began, but this time you have options when it comes to the bonus round. You get to choose one of the bonus features from previous versions of the game, allowing you to tailor your Fluffy Favourites the way you like them best!