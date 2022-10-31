Youth Council Steering Group meets for the first time

Date published: 27th October 2022

The Council is working with the British Youth Council to form the North Norfolk Youth Council to ensure young people in the district have a voice on issues that impact them now and in the future.

The first phase of forming a Youth Council is to create a steering group to help shape what the Council will look like and establish what issues are important to them.

On Monday (October 24), the Steering Group held their first workshop, with five young people from around the district joining to discuss ideas and steps to move forward.

The workshop was run in conjunction with the British Youth Council and representative Maria Marlow was present along with the Council’s Democratic Services Team.

The group met with Council Leader Tim Adams, Chief Executive Steve Blatch and other officers from around the Council.

Democratic Services Manager Emma Denny said:

“It was great to meet the five members of the Steering Group. They were really engaged and enthusiastic and we had a productive session looking at their priorities for the new Youth Council and how they plan to encourage other young people to join so that all parts of the District are represented.“

The Steering Group is now looking for other young people to join them to form the North Norfolk Youth Council.

Keep an eye on our social channels (@northnorfolkdc) for more information on how to apply, or contact Emma Denny via email at emma.denny@north-norfolk.gov.uk to find out more.