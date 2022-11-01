Cornwall’s libraries offer warm welcome to residents this winter

Cornwall’s libraries will be offering a warm welcome to residents throughout the winter months.

Whether you love to read, want to learn a new language, need to study for exams, or would like someone to show you how to use a computer and surf the web, you’ll find a friendly face offering help and support at your local library.

Carol Mould, Portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “Libraries are safe places where people of all ages can go, and there is plenty to keep you occupied during your visit.

“It’s free and easy to join your local library if you haven’t already – just pop in and talk to the friendly staff. You’ll then have access to thousands of books, as well as audio books and Classic DVDs.

“Libraries have computers for members of the public to use. We also offer courses to help people learn how to use computers, as well access to free programmes for people to practice for their driving theory test. Libraries really are so much more than just a place to borrow books.”

Many libraries also offer activities such as Lego Club, Knit and Natter and Rhymetime. Speak to your local library staff to find out what’s available where you live.

To find your local library, go to the Cornwall Council website.

Press release issued on October 24, 2022