Coventry’s annual Peace Festival returns for 2022 – Coventry City Council

Coventry’s annual Peace Festival returns for 2022

The festival highlights Coventry’s role as a City of Peace and Reconciliation – for which it is recognised internationally – and runs from 1 – 14 November.

Many events and activities that are on offer for adults and children are free to attend, and will be held both in the city centre and other areas across Coventry.

From Wednesday 9 – Friday 11 November, Coventry University will be hosting the online RISING event, which has the theme of digital peace for 2022. Speakers at the event include former Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, and Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe.

As part of RISING, Coventry Cathedral hosts the Lord Mayor’s Annual Peace Lecture, with this year’s event relating to climate change. The lecture takes place on 10 November and will be hosted by BBC’s former energy and environment analyst, Roger Harrabin.

The Poppy Drop will be taking place on Armistice Day on Friday 11 November in West Orchards Shopping Centre at 11am. During the 2-minute silence, 4,000 poppies drop from the dome of the shopping centre to commemorate the fallen

A key part of the festival each year is the Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade which takes place at the War Memorial Park on Sunday 13 November at 10.45am. This is followed by the Communal Grave Service at London Road Cemetery at 3pm.





Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader, Coventry City Council, said, “It’s inspirational to see all the work that happens each year in our city to promote peace and understanding. “This annual festival really brings people together and is a chance for many faiths, cultures and communities to get together and celebrate Coventry’s message of peace and reconciliation. “I’d like to encourage people to take the opportunity to attend one of the many events and activities in the programme, which will hopefully give inspiration to promote this important message further afield.”



To find out more about the Coventry Peace Festival and see the full programme of activities and events, visit coventry.gov.uk/peace.