Easton College | Further Education Awards



21st October 2022

Easton College, City College Norwich and Paston College have marked the outstanding achievements of 21 inspirational students at our annual Further Education (FE) Awards.



The very select group of award winners were chosen from more than 5,500 students who studied on FE courses with us last year.

The awards mirrored the huge breadth of Further Education courses offered across the three colleges – from inclusive learning for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, and English for Speakers of Other Languages, through to GCSEs, A Levels, technical and vocational qualifications, and Access to Higher Education courses.

The awards ceremony, held at Easton College, was timed to coincide with Colleges Week – a national celebration of all that colleges do to build communities, boost businesses, and support individuals.

Jerry White, Principal, City College Norwich, commented:

These awards are our chance to celebrate the Further Education achievements of a truly outstanding group of students. Our winners’ learning journeys highlight the life-changing opportunities that colleges bring to thousands of students each year – whether that’s going on to degree-level study, moving confidently into skilled jobs, or developing crucial life skills and independence. With its focus on staff, students, and skills, the #LoveOurColleges campaign underlines the fact that behind every student achievement lies a real team effort. Our students’ successes are supported by expert and incredibly dedicated teaching and support staff, by their parents and carers, by employers who shape our curriculum and provide invaluable work experience opportunities, and by the wider community.”

Congratulations to all our Further Education Award winners: