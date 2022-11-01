Ghoulish games and fiendish fun…

There were ghostly goings on and scary scenes when Halton Council’s Community Bridge Building Team held their Hallowe’en party.

Staff and service users in their creepiest costumes enjoyed entertainment, music, games and food at Kingsway Leisure Centre held by the team’s social group.

The Community Bridge Building Team helps people with disabilities, older people and carers to access mainstream services to help them do the things they want to do, such as leisure activities, sport, education and volunteering, They offer one to one support to help people become more independent, make friends, take up opportunities, and to overcome barriers such as finance, transport anxiety and stigma.