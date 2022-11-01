Have your say on the Exeter Plan at roadshows in the city this week

Two more roadshows will be held this week to give residents the opportunity to have their say on the Draft Exeter Plan.

On Tuesday 1 November a roadshow will be held at St Lawrence Church and Community Hall, Lower Hill Barton Road, between 1pm and 7pm.

On Thursday 3 November a roadshow will be held at St Thomas Church Hall, 54 Cowick Street, between 12.30pm and 6.30pm.

The consultation, launched in September, is an opportunity for everyone in the city to comment on a document that will be the blueprint for future of Exeter.

It highlights important issues like housing, climate change, economy and jobs, the future of the high street, transport and infrastructure and design quality, the Exeter Plan builds on the city’s vision to be healthy, inclusive and sustainable.

Cllr Phil Bialyk, Leader of the City Council, said: “As the local planning authority for Exeter, the City Council has a statutory duty to prepare a planning policy for the city – the Exeter Plan. But this plan needs to be Exeter’s Plan.

“This is a huge opportunity for everyone in the city to work together and to have their say about the city’s future.”

Residents, community groups and businesses will be able to comment on how they’d like to see the city develop during the consultation, which lasts until December 5.

The full list of remaining exhibitions across the city is:

People can feedback in a variety of ways including via an interactive and easy to navigate online survey platform.

The survey platform allows users to read the Exeter Plan and complete a variety of short surveys. Click on the link below to take part: https://exeterplan.commonplace.is/