Road closures for fireworks display, Saturday November 5

WIDNESRoad/FootpathLimitsTimeSt Mary’s Road, WidnesThe entire length09:00 – 21:00

hours

Junction of Irwell Street / Terrace Road, WidnesThe entire length

 

17:30 – 21:00

hours

Waterloo Road / Upper Mersey Road and Waterloo Road / West Bank Street, WidnesAccess to residents only on production of photo ID at junctions17:30 – 21:00

hours

Upper Mersey Road, West Bank Street, Dock Street, St Patricks Close, Lower Church Street, St Bridget’s Close, Church Street, Wilkinson Close, Wright Crescent, Beaumont Street, St Marys Road, Parsonage Road, Hurst Street, Alice Court, Chidlow Court, Mersey Road, Terrace Road, White Street, Cholmondeley Street, Oakland Street, Irwell Street, Davies Close, James Close, Bridge View Close and Bank Street, Widnes 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The entire lengths

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17:30 – 21:00

hours

RUNCORNRoad/FootpathLimitsTimeMersey Road, RuncornThe entire length09:00 – 21:00

hours

Waterloo Road / South Bank Terrace, RuncornThe entire length17:30 – 21:00

hours

High Street / Bridge Street, RuncornThe entire length1730 – 21:00

hours

Irwell Lane, Thomas Street and Pool Lane at junction with Deck Road, RuncornThe entire length16:00 – 21:00

hours

Deck Road, RuncornThe entire length16:00 – 21:00

hours

Church Street / Public Hall Street / Regent Street, RuncornAccess controlled by Cheshire Police1730 – 21:00

hours

King Street / Church Street, Runcorn

 

Access to residents only on production of photo ID at junctions1730 – 21:00

hours

Silver Jubilee BridgeRoad/FootpathLimitsTimeThe Silver Jubilee Bridge,

Queensay

For its entire length in both directions09:00 – 21:00

hours

The Silver Jubilee Bridge, footpath and cyclepathFor their entire lengths in both directions19:00 – 20:30 hours

