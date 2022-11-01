Road closures for fireworks display, Saturday November 5

|WIDNES
|Road/Footpath
|Limits
|Time
|St Mary’s Road, Widnes
|The entire length
|09:00 – 21:00
hours
|Junction of Irwell Street / Terrace Road, Widnes
|The entire length
|17:30 – 21:00
hours
|Waterloo Road / Upper Mersey Road and Waterloo Road / West Bank Street, Widnes
|Access to residents only on production of photo ID at junctions
|17:30 – 21:00
hours
|Upper Mersey Road, West Bank Street, Dock Street, St Patricks Close, Lower Church Street, St Bridget’s Close, Church Street, Wilkinson Close, Wright Crescent, Beaumont Street, St Marys Road, Parsonage Road, Hurst Street, Alice Court, Chidlow Court, Mersey Road, Terrace Road, White Street, Cholmondeley Street, Oakland Street, Irwell Street, Davies Close, James Close, Bridge View Close and Bank Street, Widnes
|
The entire lengths
|
17:30 – 21:00
hours
|RUNCORN
|Road/Footpath
|Limits
|Time
|Mersey Road, Runcorn
|The entire length
|09:00 – 21:00
hours
|Waterloo Road / South Bank Terrace, Runcorn
|The entire length
|17:30 – 21:00
hours
|High Street / Bridge Street, Runcorn
|The entire length
|1730 – 21:00
hours
|Irwell Lane, Thomas Street and Pool Lane at junction with Deck Road, Runcorn
|The entire length
|16:00 – 21:00
hours
|Deck Road, Runcorn
|The entire length
|16:00 – 21:00
hours
|Church Street / Public Hall Street / Regent Street, Runcorn
|Access controlled by Cheshire Police
|1730 – 21:00
hours
|King Street / Church Street, Runcorn
|Access to residents only on production of photo ID at junctions
|1730 – 21:00
hours
|Silver Jubilee Bridge
|Road/Footpath
|Limits
|Time
|The Silver Jubilee Bridge,
Queensay
|For its entire length in both directions
|09:00 – 21:00
hours
|The Silver Jubilee Bridge, footpath and cyclepath
|For their entire lengths in both directions
|19:00 – 20:30 hours