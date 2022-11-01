Rugby League World Cup stars get rousing reception in Leeds

International sports stars were given the VIP treatment at a civic reception held to celebrate their stay in Leeds for the Rugby League World Cup.

The Brazil, Canada and Papua New Guinea women’s teams have all made the city their base for the tournament.

And last night (Wednesday, October 26) Leeds City Council formally welcomed them to West Yorkshire with a reception in the banqueting suite at Leeds Civic Hall.

The event included speeches from the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP, and Councillor James Lewis, the leader of the council.

Other speakers included Brazil head coach Paul Grundy, Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley and Papua New Guinea vice-captain Gloria Kaupa as well as Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington.

An exchange of gifts between Leeds and the visiting teams also took place, along with the reading of a specially-written piece of poetry.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP, said:

“It was my pleasure to welcome the Brazil, Canada and Papua New Guinea players, coaches and officials to our great city.

“Leeds is a place that prides itself on its friendliness, and I’m sure all involved will head home at the end of the tournament with fond memories of their time here.”

Leeds is staging eight of the 61 games being played during the course of the Rugby League World Cup, which is running for five weeks and comprises men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions.

The women’s competition gets under way at Headingley Stadium next Tuesday, November 1, with a double-header that will see England facing Brazil (kick-off 2.30pm) and Papua New Guinea going up against Canada (kick-off 5pm).

The England women’s team are also using Leeds as their base for the tournament, and a further civic reception is being held for them after their arrival in the city this weekend.

The Jamaica and Ireland men’s teams have also based themselves in Leeds, with a joint reception for them happening earlier this month to fit in with their competition’s October 15 start date.

The various locally-based sides are using facilities at the John Charles Centre for Sport, the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and the Leeds Rhinos training ground at Kirkstall for their match preparations.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said:

“The important part that Leeds is playing in the Rugby League World Cup can only reinforce our long-held status as one of this country’s sporting capitals.

“The tournament offers a valuable opportunity to showcase our city and its top-class sports facilities to people right around the world, while also reminding them of the warm welcome that visitors here can always expect.”

Away from the action on the pitch, a programme of rugby league-themed cultural and community tie-in activity continues tomorrow (Friday, October 28) with a spectacular dance and music show in Leeds city centre.

Taking place in Victoria Gardens, Cookridge Street and Millennium Square between 4pm and 6pm, Power Of Performance: This Is Us! will tell exciting and insightful stories about the sport and its fans. The show is free and open to all.

Further information about the Rugby League World Cup, including ticket details for the various fixtures, can be found here.

The tournament runs until Saturday, November 19, and is being staged in a total of 18 towns and cities across England. To read more about Leeds’s involvement, head to the Visit Leeds website.

