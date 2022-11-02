Wednesday, November 2, 2022
County Durham and Darlington – Open wide to see inside – supporting Mouth Cancer Action Month

Open wide to see inside is the message the oral health promotion
team at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust are
sharing this Mouth Cancer Action Month.

Throughout November the team will be raising awareness of mouth
cancer and trying to save lives by promoting the values of
prevention and early detection.

Julie King Oral Health Promotion Lead at County Durham and
Darlington NHS Foundation Trust explains: “The oral health
promotion team are proud to be working together with colleagues
from the Trust supporting Mouth Cancer Action Month during
November. Demonstrating commitment and passion for raising
awareness of mouth cancer is vital to the success of this
campaign.”

Mouth Cancer Action 22

What are the signs and symptoms of oral
cancer?

  • A non-healing ulcer that is present in the mouth for more than
    two weeks
  • A white or red patch on the tongue, palate or on the mouth
    lining
  • Swellings in the mouth with no obvious cause

Throughout November the team will be hosting information
sessions across CDDFT sites and the community dental department
will also have display material in their waiting areas. Please come
along and meet the team:

  • Wednesday 2 November 10am-3pm Bishop Auckland Hospital inside
    the restaurant, ground floor
  • Monday 7 November 10am-3pm Sedgefield Community Hospital main
    entrance
  • Monday 14 November 10am-3pm Darlington Memorial Hospital
    corridor next to WH Smith
  • Wednesday 16 November 10am-3pm University Hospital of North
    Durham outside the restaurant second floor
  • Friday 18 November 10am-3pm Shotley Bridge Community Hospital
    main entrance
  • Tuesday 22 November 10am-3pm Chester-Le-Street Community
    Hospital main corridor ground floor main entrance

Meet oral team

The team will also have ward based “brief” drop in training
sessions taking place as another good reason for staff to ask
patients to “open wide to look inside!” because a simple mouth care
assessment could have a dramatic impact on the patient
recovery.

And the team will also be encouraging people to join in with
Blue Wednesday on 16 November by wearing something blue and
promoting self-care oral checks.

Ailsa Rutter OBE Director of Fresh and Balance said: “Both
tobacco and alcohol are class 1 carcinogens. That means if you
drink or smoke your mouth is exposed to chemicals that can damage
the DNA in cells and lead to cancer.

“Smoking and drinking alcohol can cause cancers all around the
body. But around 1 in 3 mouth cancers are caused by alcohol and 1
in 4 mouth cancers are caused by smoking.  The risks are even
higher for people who smoke and drink together. The best approach
is to quit smoking and cut down on drinking to reduce the
risk.”

For tips to cut down on alcohol visit ReduceMyRisk.tv and to find
support to quit smoking visit FreshQuit.co.uk








