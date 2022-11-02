County Durham and Darlington – Open wide to see inside – supporting Mouth Cancer Action Month

Open wide to see inside is the message the oral health promotion

team at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust are

sharing this Mouth Cancer Action Month.

Throughout November the team will be raising awareness of mouth

cancer and trying to save lives by promoting the values of

prevention and early detection.

Julie King Oral Health Promotion Lead at County Durham and

Darlington NHS Foundation Trust explains: “The oral health

promotion team are proud to be working together with colleagues

from the Trust supporting Mouth Cancer Action Month during

November. Demonstrating commitment and passion for raising

awareness of mouth cancer is vital to the success of this

campaign.”

What are the signs and symptoms of oral

cancer?

A non-healing ulcer that is present in the mouth for more than

two weeks

two weeks A white or red patch on the tongue, palate or on the mouth

lining

lining Swellings in the mouth with no obvious cause

Throughout November the team will be hosting information

sessions across CDDFT sites and the community dental department

will also have display material in their waiting areas. Please come

along and meet the team:

Wednesday 2 November 10am-3pm Bishop Auckland Hospital inside

the restaurant, ground floor

the restaurant, ground floor Monday 7 November 10am-3pm Sedgefield Community Hospital main

entrance

entrance Monday 14 November 10am-3pm Darlington Memorial Hospital

corridor next to WH Smith

corridor next to WH Smith Wednesday 16 November 10am-3pm University Hospital of North

Durham outside the restaurant second floor

Durham outside the restaurant second floor Friday 18 November 10am-3pm Shotley Bridge Community Hospital

main entrance

main entrance Tuesday 22 November 10am-3pm Chester-Le-Street Community

Hospital main corridor ground floor main entrance

The team will also have ward based “brief” drop in training

sessions taking place as another good reason for staff to ask

patients to “open wide to look inside!” because a simple mouth care

assessment could have a dramatic impact on the patient

recovery.

And the team will also be encouraging people to join in with

Blue Wednesday on 16 November by wearing something blue and

promoting self-care oral checks.

Ailsa Rutter OBE Director of Fresh and Balance said: “Both

tobacco and alcohol are class 1 carcinogens. That means if you

drink or smoke your mouth is exposed to chemicals that can damage

the DNA in cells and lead to cancer.

“Smoking and drinking alcohol can cause cancers all around the

body. But around 1 in 3 mouth cancers are caused by alcohol and 1

in 4 mouth cancers are caused by smoking. The risks are even

higher for people who smoke and drink together. The best approach

is to quit smoking and cut down on drinking to reduce the

risk.”

For tips to cut down on alcohol visit ReduceMyRisk.tv and to find

support to quit smoking visit FreshQuit.co.uk















