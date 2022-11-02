COVID-19 Booster and Flu Vaccinations pop up centres
Please come to the NHS pop up vaccine clinics to get your free COVID-19 Autumn Booster and Flu Vaccinations, if you fit the eligibility criteria.
New Horizon Centre – November dates
• Friday 11th November, 8.30am – 11am
• Friday 25th November, 8.30am – 11am
Merton Civic Centre – November dates
• Wednesday 2nd November, 11am – 5pm
• Wednesday 9th November, 11am – 5pm
• Wednesday 16th November, 11am – 5pm
• Wednesday 23rd November, 9.30am – 3.30pm
• Thursday 24th November, 9.30am – 3.30pm
• Wednesday 30th November, 1pm – 7pm (moving to Morden Library from 5- 7pm.)