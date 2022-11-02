Essential website maintenance work to affect some online services 2nd November
Some Council Tax, Non-Domestic Rates and Benefits services will be unavailable from 7:30 am to 9:30 am on Wednesday 2nd November 2022
The following services will not be available:
- Registering for e-Billing (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)
- Change method of payment plan (Council Tax only)
- Missing payment enquiry (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)
- Appeal a bill (Council Tax only)
- Completion notice dispute (Council Tax only)
We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.
For information on Council Tax and Business Rates, visit our Council Tax and Business Rates pages.
- Category: Council tax & benefits
Last updated: 01 November 2022 16:58:09