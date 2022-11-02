Exploring the bonus feature of Big Bass Bonanza

When it comes to the world of online Slots, there’s a wide selection of themes to choose from, including that of fishing.

Outside of the online casino world, fishing has become one of the most popular hobbies for people around the world to participate in. So creating a virtual place for keen anglers to indulge in their favourite hobby, with the help of modern technology, is something many have revelled in.

One such slot that has allowed keen fishers to cast a line, virtually, to see if anything bites is Big Bass Bonanza – a fishing themed slot, part of a wider fish net of a franchise, that welcomes expert anglers, fishing enthusiasts and online casino players looking to explore a new theme found within the wide selection of Slots available.

So, if you’re up for it, we wanted to take a virtual boat out into the slot sea, to see what Big Bass Bonanza is all about – will you join us?

Big Bass Bonanza

As mentioned above, this slot pays homage to one of the most popular hobbies in the world – fishing. Set out in the open waters of the slot sea, just below the surface of the water, you’ll find a game grid comprised of five reels and three rows, attached to 10 pay lines.

To get these reels in motion, you’ll need to wager between 0.10 and 250 credits per spin.

It is said that these reels hold a high volatility rate, with a return to player (RTP) percentage of 96.71 attached to it, and if Lady Luck, or as this is set out at sea, shall we say Poseidon, is on your side, you could potentially see yourself sailing back to shore with a top prize worth up to 2,100x your wager.

Symbols

To be in with a chance of reeling in such a win, you’ll need to know about the symbols seen swimming around the reels and how much they’re worth:

Yellow 10 – worth up to 10x your wager

worth up to 10x your wager Green J – worth up to 10x your wager

worth up to 10x your wager Red Q – worth up to 10x your wager

worth up to 10x your wager Blue K – worth up to 10x your wager

worth up to 10x your wager Purple A – worth up to 10x your wager

worth up to 10x your wager A green and white fish, set in front of a yellow and orange background – worth up to 20x your wager

worth up to 20x your wager An open tackle and bait box – worth up to 50x your wager

worth up to 50x your wager A dragonfly – worth up to 50x your wager

worth up to 50x your wager A fishing rod – worth up to 100x your wager

worth up to 100x your wager A bearded fisherman holding his catch of the day, in front of a sunset – the wild of this slot, that substitutes itself for all symbols during the Free Spins feature

the wild of this slot, that substitutes itself for all symbols during the Free Spins feature A fish inside a circle – the scatter of this slot and the key to unlocking the Free Spins feature

Free Spins Feature

Activated when you spin three or more scatters onto the reels with one spin, this bonus feature could see you award with up to 20 free spins on entry, where you’ll be able to add more to your total as you play, thanks to the fishermen meter located above the Free Spin reels.

For every four fisherman wilds you find on the reels within the Free Spins round, you’ll be award 10 free spins and a multiplier starting at 2x, working its way up to 10x if retriggered three times.

—

So, has this slot hooked your attention? Or is there another theme you’re looking to spin the reels within?