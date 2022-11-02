Get involved in developing our nursing strategy

We are running a public survey this November to hear your thoughts on what good care looks like.

We want to hear from our communities for their thoughts and experiences to develop our nursing strategy.

To do this we are inviting you to take part in our nursing strategy survey.

We want to know what good care means to you, and what that looks like to help shape our nursing strategy. We want to hear about your views and experiences. You will help us understand how we can best support our colleagues provide quality care.

Emma Sweeney, Deputy Chief Nurse said “We are creating a strategy for the next five years for nursing care. It is vital that we hear from our stakeholders and the public on what they think this should look like. We have discussed the strategy with our nurses over the summer and now we want to hear from you. Sharing your thoughts and experiences will help us to provide excellent care”.

Those that participate in the survey will also have the opportunity to get involved in a future patient group. The group will support our colleagues with the future development of the nursing strategy.

If you have any questions on the survey or the strategy please get in touch with the engagement team.

The survey will run from Tuesday 1 November to Wednesday 30 November 2022.

