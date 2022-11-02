Hackney drug deaths down to lowest level for almost a decade

Drug-related deaths fell in Hackney last year to their lowest level for almost a decade despite record highs nationally.

According to figures released by the Office for National Statistics there were 11 deaths related to drug poisoning registered in Hackney in 2021.

That was down from 24 the previous year, and the lowest number since 2018. The number of deaths related to drug misuse fell to 6, the lowest figure since 2012.

Overall this meant that there was a fall from 40 deaths due to substances in 2020, to 17 in 2021, a reduction of 58%.

Last year Hackney Council increased its focus on reducing drug related deaths and committed itself to ensuring that individuals affected by drug usage are offered the highest quality support possible.

This has been possible due to significant investments and an increase in local treatment and support providers, including the City and Hackney Recovery Service (delivered by Turning Point), Support When it Matters (SWIM) and the St Giles Trust.

Much of the work has been progressed thanks to dedicated funding from Central Government as part of the Project ADDER scheme, a project focussed on reducing drug related deaths and other societal harms caused by drug usage.

Hackney Council commenced its work as part of Project ADDER in April 2021, and remains a part of this project until June 2023.

