New publication celebrates inspirational authors from our university

A new anthology of stories written by Manchester students is to be published later this month, celebrating the wealth of literary talent produced by The University of Manchester’s Centre for New Writing.

The Manchester Anthology showcases the works of 17 emerging authors who have just completed a Creative Writing MA, giving a voice to fresh new writers and kickstarting their careers in publishing.

The volume will be launched at a special event on the evening of November 14 at the state-of-the-art Bright Building at Manchester Science Park, and is set to attract leading lights from the publishing industry.

Previous volumes of the anthology have featured contributions from students who have gone on to become established authors.

They include Rochdale-born Beth Underdown, whose debut novel, The Witchfinder’s Sister, became a Richard and Judy bestseller in 2017. Beth is now a Lecturer in Creative Writing at The University of Manchester. In the same year, writer and poet Alys Conran was shortlisted for the Dylan Thomas Prize for her debut novel, Pigeon.

More recently, Jessica Moor, who graduated in 2017, went on to publish her debut novel, Keeper. She was named one of the 10 best debut novelists of 2020 by Observer New Review and shortlisted for the Desmond Elliot Prize.

Professor John McAuliffe, Co-Director of the Centre for New Writing, said: “The anthology is a fantastic student-led project that showcases the depth and diversity of literary talent coming out of the city. It means that every writer graduates from the Centre for New Writing as a published author, with an in-depth understanding of how publishing works.

“This brilliantly varied anthology showcases seventeen recent graduates of the Centre for New Writing, each of them working out – in fiction, memoir and poems – questions about difference and belonging, about the body and about ideas, about joy and shame and the sometimes comic, sometimes excruciating ways in which we humans discover who we are.