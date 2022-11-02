Teesside NHS workers chosen to drive forward national population health programme – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

Two health workers in Teesside are among a select group of experts chosen to run a national project to improve the health of their community.

The staff members at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation are among a group of 38 population health fellows across the country.

GP trainee Mostafa Helmy and physiotherapist Victoria Butler are running two individual programmes to improve the physical and mental health outcomes and reduce health inequalities for people across the Tees Valley.

Mostafa is running a programme to digitise maternity records – understanding what the barriers may be to engaging with new technology and how paper records can be reduced.

Victoria is investigating pathways for patients who have had a stroke – with the aim of identifying populations with higher rates of stroke admission and developing preventative methods.

Mostafa, an award-winning doctor with a reputation for tech innovations, said: “Currently, many pregnant women are walking around with paper records. This means that clinicians may not have the most up-to-date medical records and information when reviewing these women.

“My role will be to focus specifically on digital inequality.

“I will be looking to understand what some of the barriers may be to engaging with this new digital platform and how we can mitigate this.”

Victoria, who has significant experience in providing therapy to stroke patients, also completed a prestigious Churchill Fellowship in 2017 where she investigated community stroke rehabilitation and falls in Australia and New Zealand.

She said: “As an allied health professional, I have an opportunity to embed healthy lifestyles and make a difference to stroke awareness and prevention and address health inequalities.

“The aim of the project is to investigate what is known as transient ischemic attack (TIA) pathways – to identify a population health approach, to identify community providers and develop collaborative working.

“This sits alongside the NHS long term plan in helping help prevent avoidable illnesses such as stroke.”

Fellows have been recruited by Health Education England in a wide range of specialisms including nursing, pharmacy, medicine, speech and language therapy, dietetics, orthotics and physiotherapy.

Both Mostafa and Victoria will work part-time, alongside their permanent post, to encourage and support the development of health strategies across the NHS and wider community.

