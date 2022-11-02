University celebrates two Student Radio Award nominations

The University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station Radio LaB is celebrating after receiving two award nominations in the upcoming Student Radio Awards (SRA).

Following on from their recent shortlisting at the Community Radio Awards 2022, the station is up for prizes in two SRA categories.

Nominated for ‘Best Interview’ is Radio & Audio graduate Toby Crabb’s on air chat with BBC Radio 1 presenters – and Bedfordshire alumni – Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, alongside DJ Charlie Hedges. This was recorded during the trio’s week-long stint at the University’s Luton campus earlier this year. During the chat, Rickie and Melvin spoke about their fond memories of broadcasting from the Radio LaB studios as students, back when the station was known as Luton FM.

Radio LaB is also nominated in the category for ‘Best Chart Show Programming’ for their SRA Chart Show, co-hosted by Toby and fellow School of Arts & Creative Industries alumnus Nathan Randle.

Speaking about the nominations, Toby – who was awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Student Engagement award at his graduation ceremony this summer – said: “To be nominated for these two awards is mind blowing and very unexpected. I’m still pinching myself to make sure this is actually real! I am overwhelmed, grateful and beyond excited. I’m so proud of the whole Radio LaB team on working so hard on both projects, particularly the dedication and efforts in producing the chart show together.

“A massive thank you to Rickie, Melvin, Charlie and the whole BBC Radio 1 production team for being brilliant and welcoming all the activities myself and other students were able to partake in with the trio during their week-long visit in June.”

After hearing of Toby’s nomination, Radio 1’s Charlie Hedges also reacted to the news on social media, writing: “Oh wow good for you, well deserved and thank you again for interviewing us.”

The Radio LaB team are no strangers to accolades at the Student Radio Awards over the last few years, most recently with Broadcast Journalism alumna Laura Conder picking up Silver in 2020 for her documentary ‘Meet the Smugglers.’

Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and Radio LaB co-ordinator, Terry Lee, said: “The Student Radio Awards are a celebration of the best in university radio work, so it’s an honour for Radio LaB to be nominated. The station runs all year round through a collective effort by all the students and volunteers involved and it’s wonderful for this to be recognised.

“A special mention to Toby and Nathan for their fantastic efforts towards both of the shortlisted work. It’s a superb achievement and we’re very proud of them – this is just the tip of the iceberg and they’re both going to achieve great things.”

Dr Carlota Larrea, Head of the School of Arts & Creative Industries, added: “Radio LaB continues to gather accolades for its contribution to student experience, community service and its fantastic output. Under the excellent leadership of its co-ordinator, Terry Lee, its profile as a student-run community station continues to grow. The station welcomes students from all courses at the University, not just those studying media, and provides volunteers with additional career-enhancing technical and communication skills.”

The Student Radio Awards 2022 will be taking place in London on 16th November. Follow @SRA on Twitter for updates and winner announcements on the night.