Work begins on new children’s home for disability short breaks

Work is starting on a new modern, fully adapted, energy efficient home for young people and their families, for disability short breaks.

Limetree Court in East Hull will be a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral design, whilst providing an inviting and homely atmosphere for meeting the specialist needs of children in the city.

The new build provision will be able to support up to six children at a time and replaces the existing Limetree Court, which is graded as Good by Ofsted.

Parents and children have been involved in the design of the new building throughout, so the environment is something the young people have helped create, and the design will meet the needs of the children and young people staying there.

It is being funded by Hull City Council and the Department for Education.

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for children’s services said: “The council is continuing to raise the standards of care for the city’s children, and becoming a leader in how children’s homes are delivered.

“The council has recently been recognised for its innovative approach in creating smaller homes in community settings. We want to continue to improve and grow the support and provision to children and families, and this short break facility will deliver the best, specifically designed provision for children and families who really need it.”

Tony Hatley is a Parent/Carer of a child with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and has supported in giving a service user perspective of the council’s short break services. He has also helped with how children and their families using the current Limetree Court could be involved in co-producing how the new facility should look. Along with the children and their families, Tony has helped shape the new design into something that works best for the children. He said: “From the start this project has looked to co-produce with not only professionals but with the actual children and their families that use the short break provisions within Limetree Court. The project team have listened and taken on board the suggestions that have been made by the children and their families and myself which has helped shape the new build.”

Work begins on site: Nic Harne: AD Neighbourhoods & Housing, Michele Priest: Localities & Safeguarding Manager, Sean Hunter: MD Ashcourt Construction Ltd., Cllr Linda Tock: Portfolio Holder for children’s services, Tony Hatley: Parent & carer representative, Rebecca Spaven: Manager at Limetree Court, Dwain Cox, & Tom Evans: Neighbourhoods & Housing

The home is being built by Ashcourt Construction Ltd and is expected to be ready for Spring 2023.

The build has been made possible through a partnership with Lovell Homes, who completed a land swap with Hull City Council as part of the project. Design services were provided by Lovell Homes appointed architect BDP.

Alongside Limetree Court, Little Limetree is also due to open in Spring 2023, which will provide respite accommodation for up to two children. The council has purchased a property and is currently adapting it. Little Limetree will help develop the children’s independence skills and support the transition to adulthood. The two homes combined will be able to provide up to 56 short break overnight sessions each week.