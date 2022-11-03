Agreement made on Shannocks Hotel

Date published: 15th March 2021

The Council is pleased to confirm agreement has been reached to begin redeveloping the former Shannocks Hotel site on the seafront in Sheringham.

Starting today with North Norfolk District Council demolishing a small building it owns at the site, work by developers Huddies to demolish the derelict property is planned to start later this month and is expected to take about one month to complete.

Demolition of the existing property marks the next steps in the scheme by Huddies to replace the former hotel with an exciting mixed retail and housing project.

The redevelopment of the former Shannocks Hotel, scheduled to be completed by June 2023, will provide a significant boost to this prominent location in Sheringham – and the green light for work to start was welcomed by senior NNDC councillors.

Cllr Richard Kershaw, Portfolio Holder for Sustainable Growth said: “It is good news that this site is now being developed in such a prominent position on the seafront. It will be a welcome addition bringing retail jobs and much needed housing to a site that has lain dormant.”

Developers Huddies are also pleased to have reached agreement with the Council over the site and look forward to bringing their new project to life to enhance the seafront area of the town.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Huddies remains fully committed to delivering its vibrant and forward-looking vision for the redevelopment of the site at 1 High Street, Sheringham and the agreement that has been reached between Huddies and North Norfolk District Council puts in place a framework of cooperation to achieve this by June 2023.”

“Yearlong negotiations came down to the wire and we are very grateful to everyone who was involved in getting the agreement over the line, particularly the solicitors for both sides whose tireless hard work made the agreement possible.”