Autumn Graduation Celebrations at Greenmount Campus



November 3, 2022

On Friday 28th October the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) welcomed past students and their families to an autumn graduation event at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

The graduation celebrated the achievements of students completing Level 2 and Level 3 full-time courses in Agriculture, Land-based Engineering, Horticulture and Professional Floristry.

Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director extended a special thanks to Victor Chestnutt (Immediate Past President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union) who inspired the students in his address and presented special awards.

During his address Martin McKendry congratulated the Level 2 and Level 3 graduates, saying:

“Today marks a milestone in your academic career. The qualifications you have attained are just a stepping stone on your path of knowledge and learning. It is vital that you continue to keep up to date with new technologies. Even though you may feel that your studies are finished for now, you need to remain open minded. Be receptive to developing yourself and enhancing your skills and qualifications through higher level study or continuous professional development. CAFRE is here to support you every step of the way.”

CAFRE delivers education programmes to almost 1900 students. Courses range from Level 2 through to Master’s Degree. Applications can be made now for courses starting in September 2023. Course and contact details can be found here. Follow DiscoverCAFRE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.