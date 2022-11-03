Ballot in Favour of Dorking Business Improvement District – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

The recent ballot of businesses in Dorking town centre on the proposal to establish a new Dorking Business Improvement District (BID) for the town has finished, with the vote being in favour of establishing a BID for a further five years.

The BID is established to carry out projects and initiatives in Dorking town centre, funded by a levy on the town centre shops and premises. The formal declaration of the ballot result can be viewed on Mole Valley District Council’s (MVDC) website.

Businesses within other town centres in the district have the option to set up a BID of their own. MVDC’s Economic Development Team can provide advice and guidance and can be contacted by emailing economicdevelopment@molevalley.gov.uk.

Councillor Stephen Cooksey, Leader of the Council, said: “This is great news for Dorking. I am very pleased with this result and looking forward to working on projects and initiatives alongside the Business Improvement District and Dorking Town Partnership in the future, to continue improving Dorking for all residents, businesses and visitors.”

Andrew Fuller, Chairman of the Dorking BID said: “The Dorking Town Partnership are pleased that both large and small businesses across Dorking have voted so positively for the Business Improvement District. Over the next 5 years over £1m will be invested in supporting and promoting Dorking with events and initiatives that will help drive footfall and make our businesses more resilient to the challenges all towns face.” Mr Fuller added “We thank the town for its support and look forward to working together over the coming years.”