Celebrate Christmas with a visit to the Queen of Pantomimes: Cinderella!

Tickets are on sale for this year’s pantomime – Cinderella – at Exeter Corn Exchange.

This year’s show runs from Saturday 17 December right the way through to Monday 2 January, with afternoon and evening sessions on most days.

For well over a decade, Exeter Corn Exchange has been the home of traditional family fun at Christmas time, and yet again is creating an even bigger, even funnier, even more heart-warming panto-classic! Will Cinderella go to the ball? Will she find true love? Will the mean Ugly Sisters get their come-uppance? You bet!

And along the way, show-goers can expect great songs, breath-taking dance, slapstick and sing-alongs. Everything that makes for a great time at the pantomime.

Last year, Beauty & the Beast broke box office records and received glowing reviews. So, the whole gang is back: resident comic Will Trafford, West End diva Daniele Coombe and last year’s Belle, Olivia Williamson, fresh from a starring role in the national tour of the Friends musical. They are joined by Corn Exchange favourite Matt Finegan as Fairy Bella, and international TV star Rose Reynolds (Alice in Once Upon a Time) who will surprise everyone as Cinderella’s wicked ugly sister Narcissa!

Romance, magic and masses of fun for all the family, Exeter Corn Exchange panto has it all, and Cinderella is guaranteed to fill everyone with all the Christmas cheer they’re looking for.

Tickets start at just £17 (£15 for over 60s and under 16s) and there are family tickets (2 adults, two children) from just £45.

To find out more and book tickets go to the Corn Exchange website at Exeter Corn Exchange Cinderella