Have your say on how Hackney responds to climate change

A draft climate action plan that sets out the borough’s journey to net zero has been launched for consultation by Hackney Council.

It shows the steps that need to be taken by businesses, organisations like the Council and the NHS, and local residents to help respond to climate change, reduce their impact on the planet and secure benefits for local people, like cleaner air, greener neighbourhoods and cheaper heating and electricity.

The plan sets out five themes that define the borough’s response to the climate emergency:

Adaptation: Ensuring that Hackney is prepared for and resilient to the impacts of the climate emergency, protecting our most vulnerable residents

Buildings: Removing gas boilers, adding solar panels and decreasing energy use in the borough’s existing buildings by retrofitting and ensuring new buildings (where required) are fit for the future. This will help to reduce fuel poverty

Transport: Reducing emissions from the transport network, improving air quality and helping residents live active and healthy lifestyle

Consumption: Changing what and how everyone in the borough buys, uses and sells, creating a new green economy in Hackney

Environmental quality: Maximising the potential for biodiversity in our green spaces, reducing pollution and helping local ecosystems thrive.

Within each theme are goals and objectives for the borough that will help guide how residents, businesses and organisations respond to the climate crisis.

The development of the climate action plan follows engagement with residents at the Council’s climate summit earlier this year, where it asked local people about their priorities for responding to climate change, and with a green recovery event with local community organisations last year.

The Council is now asking residents, businesses and local organisations to have their say on the draft climate action plan. The survey is available for feedback online and there will be a series of drop-in events around the borough.

As part of the draft Climate Action Plan’s approval by the Council’s Cabinet last week, it agreed to rejoin the UK100 network of local authorities, committing the Council to reaching net zero emissions across key Council functions by 2030.

Read the draft climate action plan and respond to the consultation by 10 January at: https://consultation.hackney.gov.uk/public-realm/climate-action-plan-consultation/

Source link