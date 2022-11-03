Imperial and University of Ghana partner to develop student entrepreneurs | Imperial News













Imperial, the University of Ghana and the Impact Hub Accra have partnered in an initiative to develop student entrepreneurs.

The project, which was led by Imperial’s Enterprise Lab and supported by the British Council, focused on co-creating a student entrepreneurship programme to enable students to develop successful businesses.

As part of the initial programme, 28 entrepreneurial teams of over 100 students were recruited, coached and mentored for two and half months.

The initiative helped students to build viable products and services, and also develop transformational business models for the future through technical assistance to refine business ideas.

More than 100 student entrepreneurs took part in the programme to develop their business ideas

The student entrepreneurs benefitted from personalised education and coaching through advisors, classes, operational support for legal and financial options, and guidance on grant opportunities.

To help solve graduate unemployment challenges the University of Ghana teamed up with the private sector to set up an Innovation hub.

Colleagues from the University of Ghana recently visited Imperial to discuss the outcomes of the programme

The initiative led to teams developing businesses in agriculture, finance, healthcare and transport.

The pitching competition final was won by Feathery care, a team which aimed to reduce the mortality rate for chicks during the brooding stage

The programme model drew on expertise from Imperial’s Enterprise Lab, which helps nurture and develop dozens of exciting student startups every year. Flagship initiatives include the Venture Catalyst Challenge and WE Innovate – the UK’s leading university programme championing women-led startup teams

Vice Provost (International) Professor Maggie Dallman said: “Ghana is home to many talented and determined young people with great ideas for the future and we were excited to work with the University of Ghana and the Impact Hub Accra to develop and accelerate their promising startups.

“The enthusiasm and vigour that student entrepreneurs have for creating businesses that can change the world for the better is really inspirational.

“At Imperial our student entrepreneurship programmes support dozens of exciting startups every year that go on to create great benefits for society and we look forward to seeing the impact this initiative will have in Ghana.”

Photography credit: University of Ghana