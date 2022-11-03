Media – News – Statement on the violence in Iran

The violent response faced by students and civil rights demonstrators in Iran during the ongoing protests has focused the world’s attention on injustices and inequalities in contemporary Iranian society.









UHI is committed to supporting any student or colleague who has been affected by these events and would encourage you to reach out to support services. Students can access information and contact details and staff should contact their local college HR services.

We oppose all forms of discrimination and inequality in Iran and elsewhere and stand in solidarity with those people whose voices and peaceful actions champion equality and stand up to injustice.





























