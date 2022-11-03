More ships signing up for Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023

With less than a year to go until the world-famous Tall Ships’ Race returns to Hartlepool in July 2023, we’re delighted to see the 20th ship sign up to next year’s race.

Originating from Belgium, Patricia (Class D ship) will be sailing in from Den Helder, in the Netherlands, to join us in Hartlepool next July.

The total of ships to sign up has now reached 20, including six Class A. They are:

CLASS A

ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT II

DAR MLODZIEZY

EENDRACHT

FRYDERYK CHOPIN

ROALD AMUNDSEN

STATSRAAD LEHMKUHL

CLASS B

CLASS C

BELFER

ESPRIT

FARAMIR

SAEFTINGHE

SPANIEL

WIELKOPOLSKA

ZENOBE GRAMME

BLACK DIAMOND OF DURHAM

OCEAN SCOUT

CLASS D

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see we now have 20 ships signed up to visit us next year.

“Looking at the variety of ships that are set to sail into Hartlepool, next July is looking to be another memorable occasion for all and I look forward to hearing about more ships signing up to the iconic event.”

Officials are also keen to ensure that local people and businesses know how they can get involved.

The event will take place from Thursday 6 July to Sunday 9 July 2023, and bring with it a range of opportunities, including becoming a Sail Trainee aboard a participating vessel, a volunteer or a sponsor.

Businesses can also register their interest in having a presence at the event, and this may be in the form of an exhibition stand, a stall, a catering concession or even as an artist.

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Event Director Tall Ships 2023, said: “It’s important at an event such as the Tall Ships’ Races, local communities and businesses have an opportunity to be a part of the experience. That’s why we are encouraging the town to get involved and get in touch with us to be part of the story.

“We are asking for expressions of interest and this can be done by submitting an online form available at www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk/support-us/.

“Once we receive your expression of interest, we will contact you later in the year to provide more information about the opportunities available.”

For more information on the Tall Ships’ Race in Hartlepool, including how you can volunteer, can be found at: www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk.