New podcast features Cornwall residents who are ageing well

Cornwall Council has launched a new podcast about ageing well in Cornwall, where residents share their tips about how to keep minds and bodies active.

Three episodes have already been released, each one demonstrating some of the ways people in Cornwall keep active, from simple things such as going for a walk to something a bit more extreme like pole dancing!

Cllr Andy Virr, Cornwall Council cabinet member for adults and public health said: “Listening to these podcasts is a great way to find the inspiration to make small changes in your life so that you can age well.

“Things like being a bit more active, staying connected with friends and family and meeting new people are all ways in which we can make life more enjoyable for ourselves. This in turn can keep us fit and healthy, delaying the need for more support as we age.”

The first episode features Karen Hall from Falmouth. Karen explains how keeping busy, finding new hobbies and volunteering all play a role in helping her age well.

Karen said one benefit of aging was understanding more about herself.

“I understand myself very well,” she said. “I know what I’m good at and what I’m not good at. I know what I can change and what I can’t change. So, I guess that’s a bonus of getting a bit older!”

Cllr Virr added: “It’s clear that lots of us in Cornwall understand how important it is to look after ourselves, both physically and mentally. For those that aren’t though, and are looking for something to do there is plenty of support on offer from our Healthy Cornwall team.”

The podcast can be found on Amazon and Spotify.

For more information on the support on offer from Healthy Cornwall then please visit their website

To find out about activities to get involved in in your community visit the Cornwall Link website

If you’re interested in being on the Ageing Well in Cornwall podcast, then please email haveyoursay@cornwall.gov.uk