Road users urged to get ready for winter

As winter approaches, road users in Gloucestershire are being advised to make sure they are prepared for the change in conditions.

Gloucestershire County Council’s highways teams will be working tirelessly to ensure residents, motorists and all road users are kept safe during any challenging conditions over the winter months.

By the end of last winter gritting teams went out 72 times, covering over 99,000km and using 7,998 tonnes of salt in the process.

Storms also caused disruption as strong winds and rain hit the county from November to February. Crews were called out to nearly 450 emergencies as they worked round the clock to tackle flooding, fallen trees and road closures.

Gritters are on standby to go out this winter when temperatures plummet and teams are prepared to be out day and night, along with colleagues from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS), to help our communities in the event of flooding and severe weather.

There are some simple steps you can take to travel safely in winter:

Check the weather forecast before you travel – is your journey essential?

Check for road closures before you travel – you may need a different route

Clear all snow and ice from all your windows and make sure windows are demisted thoroughly

Top up the anti-freeze in your car and check your tyre pressures

Double the distance between you and the vehicle in front

If you’re walking or cycling, wear bright colours or hi-vis/reflective clothing to help other road users see you

All information relating to winter and severe weather, including advice on travelling safely, latest road closures and gritting, is available here.

If you see any problem that requires urgent highways attention, please call 08000 514 514 rather than using social media.

Any other issues can be reported online at our ‘Report It’ webpage here.

In the event of any flooding, our flood guide contains plenty of information and advice to help.

Jason Humm, director of transport and highways at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We want people to stay safe in the winter so it’s important to follow this advice and take these precautions when travelling.

“You should carry out extra checks on your vehicle and take extra care on the roads. I would like to thank all our crews for the work they continue to do and are preparing to do for this winter to keep our communities safe.”