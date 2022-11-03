The King is coming to Doncaster

Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will be coming to Doncaster next week to confer city status in a special ceremony at the Mansion House.

The special visit will take place on Wednesday November 9.

Their Majesties will be met by the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Dame Hilary Chapman and the Civic Mayor Cllr Ian Pearson and Junior Civic Mayor, Evia Shaw–Lewis.

Civic Mayor, Cllr Ian Pearson said: “On behalf of the good people of Doncaster, I would like to thank His Majesty King Charles III for honouring our city by coming to bestow this honour upon us. November 9 will be an historic day in the long and wonderful history of Doncaster and I look forward to welcoming him and The Queen Consort to the Mansion House. This is tremendous news.”

Mayor Ros Jones added: “Doncaster’s bid firmly highlighted why we believe we should be a city – we act, think, look and feel like a city and to be made one of the newest in the country is indeed an accolade. To have their Majesties come to Doncaster to honour us in this way is very exciting and I am looking forward to sharing this day with so many local people and communities.”

More information about the Royal visit will be released in the coming days.