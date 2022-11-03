Views sought on Alston conservation area plan

Eden District Council is undertaking a public consultation on the draft Alston Character Appraisal and Management Plan (CAAMP).

The Council is preparing the CAAMP for the Alston Conservation Area, as part of its statutory duty to preserve and enhance its heritage assets.

Before the CAAMP is adopted as planning policy guidance, Eden District Council is inviting residents, businesses and organisations to respond to the consultation by completing a short questionnaire.

The Council is particularly interested in understanding why the community thinks the Alston conservation area is of special interest and what opportunities might be available to enhance the conservation area. Also of interest are opinions on the changes being considered to the boundary of the conservation area.

All responses received will help to inform the conservation, repair, reuse and management of the town’s historic environment.

Further details about the consultation, including how to respond to the survey, are available on the Council’s website at www.eden.gov.uk/alston-conservation-area-appraisal-consultation from Monday 31 October 2022.

A public drop-in session is also being held on Thursday 10 November, from 2-7pm at Alston Town Hall.

If you have any questions or queries in relation to the public consultation on the draft Alston CAAMP, please contact Eden District Council’s Conservation Officer on 01768 817817 or by email at heritage@eden.gov.uk.

