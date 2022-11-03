Weymouth has a new, bright and cosy children’s home

Take a tour of The Harbour Hub and College House. Watch the VIDEO

Young people and their families, who need that extra bit of support, will benefit from a brand-new facility in Weymouth. Dorset Council has opened a children’s home named ‘College House’ and an innovative children’s outreach centre ‘The Harbour Hub,’ both located in the same building on Dorchester Road.

The refurbishment project began over 16 months ago in May 2021 to provide much needed children’s home facilities for Dorset Council. It has resulted in an impressive, fully regenerated Edwardian building staffed by a team of over twenty from Dorset Council, Dorset Police, and the NHS.

Cllr Andrew Parry, portfolio holder for Children, Education and Early Help, said:

“I’m delighted to share the opening celebrations for this excellent new children’s home in Weymouth. We want all our children in Dorset to have the best chance in life, whatever their circumstances, and this new, bright and homely building with its great team of professionals will really strengthen our provision.”

The Harbour offers a new concept of integrating key professionals from multiple agencies to work in a close-knit way in one place to achieve positive outcomes for young people and their families. It replaces traditional council-run young peoples’ homes with a hub that combines residential care with fostering and intensive outreach. One of its fun-focussed features is a large games room with air hockey, a pool table, and a donated games console, where children and their practitioners can focus on therapeutic conversations.

Upstairs, the children’s home is named ‘College House’ and it is intended to be used for short-term stays with the objective being to deliver intensive support for children and their families to remain together. The home has been sensitively furnished by purchasing previously adored furniture to create a more homely environment, improving quality and reducing carbon and waste. This contributes to Dorset Council’s climate emergency goals. There are also additional social benefits which include, local sourcing, supporting social enterprises and creating employment in refurbishment and delivery.

Detective Superintendent Stewart Dipple said:

“It’s inspiring to see the Harbour project, and what a great facility it is and so beautifully decorated as a home offering a safe haven. For children going through a difficult and challenging time, it provides an oasis of care and comfort”

Cllr Kate Wheller, Corporate Parenting Board Chair, said:

“College House has a wonderful friendly and stable feeling, and I am sure this new home and its professional team will transform many young people’s lives”

Further properties across Dorset are being developed to provide accommodation for children in care and care leavers and enabling local children to have better outcomes and remain close to the people that are important to them.