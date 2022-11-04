Climate change and COP27 highlighted at Exeter creative events

Climate change and the up-and-coming COP27 – the United Nations Climate Change Conference – come under the spotlight at creative events in Exeter next week.

MakeTank, Exeter’s cultural lab for social change, will be holding events on Tuesday and Wednesday 8 and 9 November at its base at 3-5 Paris Street, in the lead up to COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Visitors to MakeTank can watch artist Steve McCracken produce a beautiful graffiti artwork on wood.

The artwork will be inspired by We still Have a Chance: 12 Stories for 12 Days of COP27, a collection of powerful human stories behind climate change co-created in 2022 by scientists, health professionals, activists and storytellers from Exeter and Egypt.

Watching Steve at work will give people the opportunity to engage with his artwork intimately, learn more about his source of inspiration and discover the many ways graffiti can speak to its viewers.

It will allow people to discover how stories on climate change are transformed and translated into visual artwork.

A reading of We Still Have a Chance: 12 Stories for 12 Days of COP27 will also be performed in English and Arabic at MakeTank on Wednesday 9 November, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

The graffiti artwork will be displayed at Exeter Library shortly after the event, which is part of the 12 Stories for 12 Days of COP27 project led by Dr Eliana Maestri of the University of Exeter, and supported by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

To find out more about the events visit the Maketank website.