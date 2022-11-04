In the news: 27 October – 3 November 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

UK Health Radio spoke with Associate Professor Alison Ward about research she is co-leading on that is looking into the use of arts and creative practice for people with young-onset dementia. Listen again

https://t.co/Mz3Pk9xD4V

Dr Steve O’Brien, Visiting Professor of Nursing, was this weekend’s guest on BBC Radio Northampton’s chat show. The topics he was quizzed about included his first car and trick or treating at Halloween. Listen again (starts 2hr 14mins).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0d4nwjt

Ahead of an International conference about #concussion in sport, our Professor of Sports Medicine Bill Ribbans spoke to Times Radio about what will be top of the agenda. Listen again (starts at 1hr 56mins). https://www.thetimes.co.uk/radio/show/20221027-15662/2022-10-27

Two recipients of the Global Ethnic Majority’s Black in the Ivory Awards spoke with BBC Northampton’s Daisie Belle-Downer about their community work. Listen again to Lorraine from The Lewis Foundation (1hr 19mins) Beverley from Vicky’s Kitchen (3hrs 11mins).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0d4ntk8

Hair, Make-up and Prosthetic for Stage and Screen students recreated their favourite Halloween villains in time for Halloween on Monday 31 November. Their story was reported by News Anyway.

Senior Lecturer in Journalism was part of the newspaper round up panel during Stephen Nolan’s BBC Radio 5 Live show. Listen again here.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001dmd7

Psychology Associate Professor Dr Kimberley Hill European-wide research study involving conscious clubbing attendees and organisers was featured in News Anyway.

On Tuesday, Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside reflected on the BBC’s announcement to cut back local radio stations. Listen again to her speak on The JVS Show on BBC Three Counties Radio (starts at 50mins).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0d5wrts

Following the announcement of Matt Hancock featuring on this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Kate Ironside was again on the radio on Tuesday afternoon, speaking with BBC Radio Northampton’s Tim Wheeler to reflect on the news. Listen again (1hr19mins).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0d4p0yn

Source link